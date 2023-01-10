Coachella 2023 Lineup Revealed: Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK and More
Bad Bunny on Breaking Music Barriers, Challenging Gender Norms &…
Howard Stern Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Whiny B****es'
Diddy Reacts to Yung Miami 'Side Chick' Claims After Welcoming B…
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere: Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthingto…
The Bacon Brothers Kick Off New Season of 'Carpool Karaoke!'
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional as Her Final Season Wit…
'Loren & Alexei': Loren Discusses Moving to Israel With Her Frie…
Meghan Markle's Story About 'Jarring' Kate Middleton Hug in Docu…
Adele Serenades Boyfriend Rich Paul for His Birthday During Vega…
ET's Holiday Break 2022 Movie Guide: 'Babylon,' 'Glass Onion,' '…
Inside Blake Shelton’s Music Career: ET’s Best Moments With the …
Joanna Gaines Hospitalized Before the Holidays After Suffering I…
Royal Expert Says Prince William Feels 'Betrayed' by Harry, 'Rec…
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Spill on Which Celebs Throw the Bes…
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner
Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Start Prison Sentences in January
Remembering Whitney Houston: Inside Her Rise to Fame
Jay Leno Explains How His Face Caught Fire in First Interview Af…
George R.R. Martin Explains the Dragons' Design in 'House of the…
Coachella is pulling out all the stops in 2023! On Tuesday, the festival announced that Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and BLACKPINK will headline this year's festival.
Becky G, Björk, Burna Boy, Calvin Harris, Charli XCX, Gorillaz, The Kid LAROI and ROSALÍA are among the festival's other performers.
YouTube will be the exclusive livestream partner for the Coachella weekends, delivering iconic performances, exciting behind-the-scenes content, and so much more to millions of fans around the world.
The announcement comes after the 2022 festival was headlined by The Weeknd, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. Kanye "Ye" West was initially scheduled to headline, but pulled out of the show and was replaced by Swedish House Mafia.
Fans have come to expect surprise guests at Coachella each year and weren't disappointed in 2022, as Lizzo, Shania Twain and Hayley Williams were among the unannounced appearances.
Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends set for April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. Register now for access to passes at coachella.com. Presale begins Friday, Jan, 13 at 11 a.m. PT.
RELATED CONTENT:
Hayley Williams Joins Billie Eilish During Coachella Performance
Billie Eilish Falls Face First on Stage During Second Coachella Set
Lizzo Makes Surprise Appearance With Harry Styles at Coachella
Related Gallery