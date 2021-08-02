Coco Austin Reveals She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel

Coco Austin is proud to still be breastfeeding her 5-year-old daughter, Chanel. The 42-year-old model and wife of Ice-T spoke about her breastfeeding journey in a new interview over the weekend.

“Chanel still likes my boobs,” she told Us Weekly. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”

Coco shared that the little girl loves to "eat steak and hamburgers," but that she "likes a little snack every now and then."

“Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no," Coco said.

Coco has been candid about breastfeeding her older daughter in the past. In March 2020, she posted a photo of a then-4-year-old Chanel nursing, writing, "At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can! I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting alot of props in the breasfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject... At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food...😁Thank you to all that understand my view.. i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well.. Us moms are connected 💗."

