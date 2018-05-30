Coco Austin Says She Still Nurses 2-Year-Old Daughter Chanel ‘More for Comfort’

Coco Austin is still loving every mama moment with her 2-year-old daughter, Chanel.

The model and mother of one recently opened up about emotional moments with her little girl, sharing a candid breastfeeding pic on Tuesday.

"I follow some mother impowering pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments," Coco captioned the sweet shot. "I love that I can be a part of that. @babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I'm older."

In the comments section below, a fan asked if Coco still breastfed Chanel, to which she replied, "yep..but it's more for comfort now."

Coco recently posted another cute mother-daughter moment, sharing a look at just how much her little girl takes after her.

"On the left is me on the right is @babychanelnicole ..We have the same eye shape, eye color, hair color, mouth,chin and sneaky little look..lol," she captioned the side-by-side pic. "Yes she favors her dad but a lot of you dont know what I looked like as a child and I see a lot of myself some of the time ..It depends on the day I guess or the looks she gives."

Coco and husband Ice-T recently opened up about their precocious little girl -- who even has her own Instagram account! -- to ET, joking on the GRAMMYs red carpet that Chanel is "two going on teen!" However, Ice-T also sweetly admitted that the couple's daughter was "the best thing that's happened to us."

