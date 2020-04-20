Cody Simpson is opening up about his past and present relationships. In an interview with The Sunday Morning Herald, the 23-year-old singer reveals what kind of women he gravitates towards.

“I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong individuals,” he says. “I have never really been heartbroken in the deepest sense, but I have been disappointed in relationships.”

Years after dating Hadid from 2013 to 2015, Simpson began a relationship with Miley Cyrus, who he says is “a wonderful thing” in his life.

“She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too,” he says. “We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work.”

“Miley also inspires my art,” Simpson adds. “There’s some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work.”

Despite his serious relationship with Cyrus, Simpson says marriage is not even a consideration at this point in his life.

“I believe in marriage but haven’t thought too much about that. I am far too young to consider it, to be honest,” he says. “I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day.”

Throughout his relationships with high-profile women, Simpson's learned that knowing who you are as a person is the key to being happy with someone else.

“When it comes to relationships, I do like to be in them, but I’ve had some time alone, too. In order to have a successful relationship, you have to know how to be your own person,” he says. “You don’t want to be half a person trying to find another half to complement you.”

Watch the video below for more on Simpson.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Gave Cody Simpson a Makeover and IT IS EVERYTHING This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Cody Simpson Lounges in Full Makeup Look as He Teases Racy Photo Shoot With Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Shaves Cody Simpson's Head While Stuck in Quarantine

Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Cody Simpson as He Reads a Love Poem About Her

Related Gallery