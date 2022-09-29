After six seasons, Cold Justice has finally reached its 100th episode as the Oxygen true-crime series starring veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her rotating team of seasoned detectives continue to investigate unsolved homicide cases from around the country. Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the program’s upcoming milestone, “The Key to the Crime,” which will air over two parts on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 as Siegler and her team dig into the case surrounding the 2007 murder of college student Anita Knutson.

“When you look up Minot and you look up unsolved murders, Anita Knutson’s case comes to the top of the list,” Siegler says in the preview. “Everybody knows about it in the whole state.” As the prosecutor explains, she and her team are there to investigate “the shocking murder.”

According to Cold Justice, Knutson was only 18 years old when she was found stabbed to death in the bed of her off-campus apartment in Minot, North Dakota. Now, the show hopes to bring justice to her grieving family and provide answers as to what happened nearly 15 years ago.

“She was a very intelligent, popular, kind young lady,” Siegler notes, explaining that her looks and beauty garnered attention from young men and jealousy among female friends. “So, we’ll need to investigate a lot of potential motives and suspects.”

Considering the valuable resources and skilled experts the Cold Justice provides as they work alongside local law enforcement from around the country, it’s no surprise they have successfully helped bring about 21 convictions and 55 arrests over the course of its first 98 episodes. Here’s hoping that they’ll be able to do the same for Knutson.

Cold Justice is produced by Wolf Entertainment & Magical Elves. The two-part 100th episode airs Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen.



