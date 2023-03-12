Cole Sprouse Shares Memes Mocking His Viral Interview: 'Big Week'

Cole Sprouse is well aware of the online chatter surrounding his viral interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper.

The 30-year-old Riverdale star made headlines after the interview, in which he smoked and candidly discussed losing his virginity at 14, his past relationships and his breakup with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.

On Sunday, Sprouse took to his Instagram account, posting several meme reactions to the interview, writing, "Big week, big recap."

Several of the memes mocked Sprouse for smoking his cigarette throughout the interview. Another showed a childhood shot of the former child star from his Disney days, saying that was how he looked when he lost his virginity at 14.

During the interview, Sprouse told host Cooper that he lost his virginity to someone older while on a family vacation in Florida.

"We were down at the beach on some chaise lounges and I looked at her, my heart was beating, and I finally mustered up the courage to deliver a line that my brother has never, ever let down from me," he shared. "I looked around and I was like, 'So, are you DTF?' She goes, 'What?' And I go, 'You know, down to f**k?' I was 14. She looked at me and she was like, 'Sure.'"

He also opened up about his 2020 split from Reinhart and having to return to work on their CW show.

"It was really hard. It was really hard for both of us," he said of the split. "I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn't afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other in that."

