Cole Sprouse Talks Lili Reinhart Romance, Says Most of His Exes Have Cheated on Him
Cole Sprouse Discusses How Hard it Is to ‘Keep Your Head on Stra…
Selena Gomez Says Her 'Heart Has Been Heavy' Amid Hailey Bieber …
Chris Rock Ready to ‘Move On’ From Oscars Slap Following Comedy …
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split Amid…
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Hoda Kotb’s Absence from ‘Today’ Show Due to ‘Family Health Matt…
Hoda Kotb Reveals Daughter Was in the ICU Amid ‘Today’ Show Abse…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Boyfriend Dralin Carswell Arres…
LL Cool J Reminisces on His Career: From Chart-Topping Music to …
Inside Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Split: the Raquel Leviss …
'Ellen' Breakout Star Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Preg…
Hayden Panettiere Reveals Addiction to Opioids and Alcohol
Get to Know Bill Gates' Daughter -- All Grown Up and Getting Mar…
Why Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Split (Source)
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Kids Are Their Mini-Mes in…
Chaka Khan Shades Adele, Mariah Carey and More After 'Rolling St…
Courteney Cox Reacts to Prince Harry Claiming He Did Mushrooms a…
‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Addresses Disturbing Fan Speculatio…
Cole Sprouse is ready to dive into his past relationships. The 30-year-old Riverdale star is a guest on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper.
In a trailer for the upcoming episode, Sprouse offers to tell Cooper about how he lost his virginity, teasing, "This is such a great story."
He also claims that he's been cheated on "by almost every single one of my girlfriends."
He's also opening up about his prior romance with his Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart.
Of navigating a breakup with someone he worked with, Sprouse admits, "It was really hard. ...I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other."
When Cooper asks why Sprouse and Reinhart split, he takes a long drag of his cigarette before the clip cuts out.
Sprouse and Reinhart dated for three years before splitting in January 2020. In August 2020, Sprouse confirmed the split, saying in an Instagram post, "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter."
He has since moved on with girlfriend Ari Lou Fournier. They celebrated their two-year anniversary in January.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cole Sprouse's Girlfriend Shares PDA Photos for His 30th Birthday
Cole Sprouse’s NSFW Photo of His Butt Stuns the Internet
Why Cole Sprouse Is 'Violently Defensive' of Past Female Disney Stars