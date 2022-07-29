Colin Farrell Says He's 100 Percent on Board for a Sequel to 'The Batman' (Exclusive)
Colin Farrell is definitely up for a sequel to The Batman. While on the red carpet for the premiere of Thirteen Lives at the famed Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles, Farrell damn near jumped out of his shoes when ET's Will Marfuggi asked him if he'd be in for the sequel should director Matt Reeves give him a ring.
"Oh my god, you kidding me?!" Farrell asked rhetorically. "It's so much fun, are you joking [with] me? I've been around the block man. That was an easy sport, I mean ... it was a joy."
So far, there's no official word a sequel to the superhero film starring Farrell, Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano and Zoë Kravitz is happening, but Farrell can certainly envision it happening.
"Matt's up to his bollocks, you know, hovering over the keyboard and just planning the story because he's just so meticulous," Farrell says. "He's so obsessive about what he does, but he's all over [HBO Max's] The Penguin [series] as well. I mean, he's not gonna direct it but he's all over the structure of the scripts and who's gonna direct them. And so, it's exciting."
Farrell stole the spotlight in The Batman with his jaw-dropping transformation as the mid-level mobster Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, better known as the Penguin. Ahead of The Batman's release earlier this year, Farrell showered makeup artist and prosthetics designer Michael Marino with high praise for bringing "Oz" to life in a process that required hours of work and patience. Farrell, again, couldn't help but give Marino another devotional bath.
"I was hidden beneath Mike Marino's work," Farrell said. "Mike Marino's such a genius -- what he did, what he created. I've never had less ownership about a part I played than I have over ["Oz"]. I really can't. It's 50-50, maybe 49-51 in his favor."
As for the HBO Max series The Penguin, which got a straight-to-series order following The Batman's monumental success at the box office, Farrell reveals he hasn't started filming the series yet. He said he begins working on Apple TV+'s sci-fi drama Sugar on Monday, but he hopes to start filming The Penguin in the new year.
In the interim, Farrell's fans can catch him in Thirteen Lives, out in select theaters Friday and on Amazon Prime on Aug. 5.
He recently told ET about having "panic attacks" while filming the Ron Howard-directed Thailand cave rescue biopic, and Farrell also described filming underwater as "terrifying."
