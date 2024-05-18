Every "Weekend Update" anchor or anchor team throughout Saturday Night Live history have had different bits that turned into a fan favorite and became their signature skit.

For Colin Jost and Michael Che, their stand-out bit is their annual joke swap, in which they each write jokes that the other will deliver, and the person telling the joke doesn't get to see it beforehand.

Without exception, it's been used by both hosts to write deeply offensive jokes that will make the other look bad because they have to deliver it on air, unprepared.

This year, Che used the opportunity to get Jost to poke fun at his own wife, Scarlett Johansson, and the palpable discomfort for Jost was comedy gold.

"ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson's AI character in Her," a nervous Jost said. "Which I've never bothered to watch, because without that body what's the point of listening?"

Later in the same joke swap, Colin wrote a joke for Che that all but thrust Che into the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

"Speaking of bitches, I want to call up the biggest bitch of all, Kendrick Lamar," Che said, almost balking at the joke as he read it for the first time. "Your war with Drake may be over, but your war with Michael Che is just beginning. So to quote Hamilton, 'Shoot your shot, player'"

