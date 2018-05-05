Colton Haynes Breaks Silence on Reported Split From Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes is breaking his silence.

The Teen Wolf star took to Twitter on Saturday to shut down rumors about his reported split from husband Jeff Leatham. Multiple reports claimed on Friday that the two had separated after just six months of marriage.

"Jeff would never cheat. He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him," Haynes tweeted. "The song I wrote was about a past relationship. ❤."

The song Haynes is referring to is the demo, "Man It Sucks," he released on Thursday, after deleting most of his pics of Leatham from his Instagram account. The actor also changed his name on Instagram from Colton Haynes-Leatham to Colton Haynes -- leading many to think that he and the celebrity florist had split.

In "Man It Sucks," Haynes sings, "I don’t like when you’re staying out all night and never answer your phone, I follow you around the world just to be left alone, and man, it sucks. I said I loved you despite the cheating drama. … Maybe in the future, you’ll come around.”

Jeff would never cheat. He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship. ❤ — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) May 5, 2018

Haynes and Leatham were first romantically linked in February 2017, after Haynes shared a pic of the two embracing in a heart made of rose petals on Valentine's Day. The actor confirmed his romance with Leatham a few days later, and the next month, the pair became engaged.

The actor pulled off his own romantic proposal in May, and the two tied the knot in a star-studded Palm Springs wedding officiated by Kris Jenner in October. Over a hundred guests watched the pair say "I do," including Griffith, Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Bett Rickards, Billie Lourd and Cheyenne Jackson.

ET has reached out to reps for Haynes and Leatham for comment. See more on the couple in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Colton Haynes Returning to ‘Arrow’ Season 7 as Series Regular

Colton Haynes Mourns Death of His Mother in Heartbreaking Post

Colton Haynes Shares Tearful Jeff Leatham Wedding Video: Watch the Stunning Event!

Related Gallery