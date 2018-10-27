Happy anniversary to Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham!

The twosome took to social media to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, proving they're happily together nearly six months after Haynes filed for divorce.

"Can’t believe it’s already been 1 yr. since we got married @jeffleatham :) Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband ❤️❤️❤️," Haynes wrote alongside two photos from their wedding on Instagram, while Leatham shared three more pics.

"I can’t remember what it was like before you, and I don’t even know how we got here but maybe that’s exactly what I needed. Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall. -- R.M. Drake," the celebrity floral designer said. "Happy Anniversary My Beautiful Husband - ❤️🖤❤️🖤- Life is a beautiful place with you beside me. - I LOVE YOU."

Haynes filed for divorce from Leatham on May 8, six months after the pair tied the knot in a star-studded wedding officiated by Kris Jenner on Oct. 27, 2017.

Around the time of their split, Haynes released a song called "Man It Sucks," about a relationship plagued by infidelity. Fans were quick to rush to judgement about the cause of his and Leatham's breakup, but Haynes defended his then-estranged husband on Twitter.

"Jeff would never cheat. He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him," he wrote at the time. "The song I wrote was about a past relationship. ❤."

Months later, the two were photographed together, leading fans to believe that they had reconciled -- and considering their anniversary posts, it appears they officially have.

