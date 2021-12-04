Colton Underwood Celebrates Rumored Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown in Birthday Posts
Colton Underwood's celebrating a special "love" in his life, and it's Jordan C. Brown.
The 29-year-old former Bachelor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of Stories honoring his rumored boyfriend, who on Friday celebrated his 39th birthday.
Underwood posted four pictures and captioned them, "Happy birthday to my dog-loving, family man, corn-fed love." Brown shared on Instagram some of what went down at his birthday soiree, including Underwood holding the birthday cake while Brown blew out the candles.
Underwood's snaps came one day after his docuseries, Coming Out Colton, dropped on Netflix.
The former NFL player confirmed to ET's Denny Directo that he was dating someone seriously, after coming out as gay in April. But Underwood wouldn't disclose who it was, only to say that "having a public relationship wasn't the healthiest thing last time." He added, "I'm very happy. I'm in a very good place in my relationship with him. That's pretty much all I've got for you."
Until now.
In the last photo Underwood posted on his Story, you can see Brown's got his arm around Underwood and Underwood's resting his left arm on Brown's leg.
Underwood and Brown were first spotted kissing back in September in Hawaii, according to pics obtained by TMZ.
Those pics surfaced four months after Underwood came out on Good Morning America. During that interview, Underwood said that he'd yet to have "an emotional connection" with a man.
It seems Underwood's finally found a connection. Keyword, seems.
