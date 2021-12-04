Colton Underwood is celebrating a special "love" in his life! The 29-year-old Bachelor alum took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to honor Jordan C. Brown, who celebrated his 39th birthday on Friday.

Underwood posted four pictures, writing, "Happy birthday to my dog-loving, family man, corn-fed love."

Brown shared on Instagram some of what went down at his birthday soiree, including Underwood holding the birthday cake while he blew out the candles.

In the last photo Underwood posted on his Story, you can see Brown's got his arm around Underwood and Underwood's resting his left arm on Brown's leg.

The reality star's snaps came one day after his docuseries, Coming Out Colton, dropped on Netflix.

Underwood confirmed to ET's Denny Directo that he was dating someone seriously, after coming out as gay in April. He wouldn't name his boyfriend, noting that "having a public relationship wasn't the healthiest thing last time."

"I'm very happy," he added. "I'm in a very good place in my relationship with him. That's pretty much all I've got for you."

In pics posted by TMZ back in September, Underwood and Brown were spotted kissing in Hawaii.

Those pics surfaced four months after Underwood came out on Good Morning America. During that interview, he said that he'd yet to have "an emotional connection" with a man.

It seems Underwood's finally found a connection. For more from Underwood, watch the video below.

