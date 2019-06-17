Colton Underwood Reveals His Pick for Next 'Bachelor' (Exclusive)

Colton Underwood is rooting for Peter to be the next Bachelor -- and he's telling ET the hilarious reason why.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Underwood and his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, where she wasn't shy about putting her support behind the 27-year-old pilot.

"I think Peter is super cute! I think he would be a good Bachelor," Randolph shared.

"I got my eyes on you, Peter," Underwood joked of the frontrunner on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. "Let's go with Peter because Cass thinks he's really cute, so let's get him off the market."

"No, he's sweet! He's so sweet," Randolph explained -- but Underwood wasn't quite as on board.

"I think Peter has to work on his moves. Did you see him try to pick [Hannah] up for that pool table thing?" he asked. "That wasn't that smooth, but he can get there."

Underwood carefully crafted his moves over three seasons with the Bachelor franchise. After things didn't work out with Becca Kufrin on her season of The Bachelorette, he tried his luck at finding love on Bachelor in Paradise, before then becoming the Bachelor. As for the advice he'd give to those hitting the beach in Mexico this summer (the cast was announced on Monday morning), he said it's pretty simple.

"To take risks and let your walls down and to bring an air conditioner. I did bring my own air conditioner and it's still there, I got word," he confessed. "It lives on."

Underwood -- who is nominated for Best Meme-able Moment for his famous fence jump on his season of The Bachelor, as well as Reality Royalty -- is ready for a new group to take the reins as the lead of the franchise while he focuses on his relationship with Randolph. The pair decided not to get engaged on his season of The Bachelor, but are looking forward to celebrating their 1-year anniversary as a couple.

"I was just thinking about [what our anniversary date is] the other day," Randolph said, as Underwood wondered whether it would be "the moment she stepped out of the limo, or the finale in Spain with us."

"For sure, finale," Randolph insisted.

"I like finale because it was us two, and it was the finale," Underwood agreed.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards air Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

