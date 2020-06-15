Colton Underwood is out and about following his split from Cassie Randolph. The 28-year-old former Bachelor star was spotted running in Huntington Beach, California, over the weekend, just weeks after he and Randolph called it quits after a year and a half of dating.

Sporting a haircut with shaved sides and longer hair up top, Underwood appeared focused throughout his run, during which he was wearing a black T-shirt and matching shorts.

Underwood pounded the pavement in his white sneakers and matching socks as he listened to something via his AirPods and held his phone in his hand.

Underwood and Randolph announced their split last month, with the former saying that he and his former girlfriend were "meant to be friends," and the latter adding that they have a "special bond that will always be there."

Prior to their breakup, Underwood told ET's Lauren Zima that "there is no certainty right now" in regards to his then-relationship with Randolph.

"We're not engaged, we're not married. I love her to bits and pieces and I think that for us, we just need to keep communicating and having those open conversations with one another," he said. "I mean, we're just taking it day by day right now."

The interview came after the release of Underwood's book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, in which he revealed that he and Randolph had broken up briefly after his season of The Bachelor aired.

"I put a lot of pressure on our relationship when I was always defending it or I was overcompensating and trying too hard. I was almost pushing her away by trying to bring her closer," he explained of the reason behind their first split. "I was saying, 'No, we'll be fine. We'll be engaged by this date. We'll do this, we'll do this, we'll do this.' And it was sort of overwhelming her all over again. "

"[I said things] like, 'We need to talk about this. You can't just, like, go out in the media and say this,' or 'You can't just tweet about this or Instagram like this without communicating and talking with me,'" Underwood added. "We both just let a lot of things -- little things -- build up, because we got busy."

