There's a new sitcom mom on the block and she's putting a new spin on the classic formula.

BET+'s upcoming multi-cam sitcom, The Ms. Pat Show, features comedian Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams as the titular character. Based on her stand-up comedy and memoir, the show follows a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up comedian whose resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta. When her penny-pinching husband's job results in the family moving away from their home, Ms. Pat finds herself smack dab in conservative middle America.

Now, Ms. Pat has to deal with her new neighbors, her sister (Tami Roman) and two distinct sets of kids played by Theodore Barnes (The Prince of Peoria), newcomer Briyana Guadalupe and Vince Swann (50 Central), raised under very different circumstances.

Anthony Hill serves as the series' showrunner alongside executive producers Brian Grazer, Lee Daniels and President of Imagine Television Samie Kim Falvey. Pose's Jordan E. Cooper penned the pilot.

BET+

BET+

BET+

BET+

The Ms. Pat Show premieres on BET+ on Aug. 12.

