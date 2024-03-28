Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel of TLC's 'Abby & Brittany' Is Married

Abby Hensel of TLC’s Abby & Brittany is married!

According to marriage records, the 34-year-old conjoined twin wed Josh Bowling, a nurse and United States Army veteran, in 2021. The revelation was first made by Today, who obtained the documents connected to the reality star's nuptials.

In addition to the marriage record confirmation, Abby and Brittany's joint Facebook account recently updated its profile photo to show a picture of the conjoined twins in a wedding dress standing opposite Abby's husband. In the pic, Bowling is seen from the back wearing a gray suit and holding Abby's hand.

The pair is now living in Abby and Brittany's home state of Minnesota where the twins work as fifth-grade teachers.

The sisters first gained notoriety during a 1996 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show where they informed the world about their lives as dicephalus conjoined twins. For Abby and Brittany, all organs and a bloodstream are shared. While Abby is in control of the right arm and leg, her sister is in control of the left.

Following their 1996 sit-down with Winfrey, the twins documented their lives on their reality series, Abby & Brittany, which ran for one season in 2012. Since then, they have lived a quiet life in Minnesota after they both graduated from Bethel University.

At the time of the twins' birth, their parents, Patty and Mike Hensel, were presented with an option to have them undergo separation surgery, which they decided was ultimately too risky. They said doctors told them the chance of survival for both Abby and Brittany was very low.

"How could you pick between the two?" Mike told Time magazine in a 2001 interview.

On the potential that his daughters would get married someday, he said in the same interview that he saw no reason why they could not enjoy marriage like everyone else.

"They're good-looking girls. They're witty. They've got everything going for them, except they're together," he said.

