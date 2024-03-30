Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel React to Abby's Marriage News

Abby and Brittany Hensel have heard all the noise Abby's marriage has created, and it's deafening.

The conjoined twins known for their TLC show Abby & Brittany took to TikTok on Friday and seemingly reacted to the recent headlines regarding Abby marrying Josh Bowling, a nurse and United States Army veteran. They tied the knot in 2021, but the revelation was only recently made, after Today obtained the marriage records.

TLC

"The internet is extra LOUD today," the twins wrote in a video caption. "We have always been around."

The caption also included the hashtags "#abbyandbrittanyhensel #happy #love #lovestory #marriage."

In a follow-up post, the twins spliced scenes from Monsters, Inc. (when Sulley looks shocked and scared) alongside images of Abby's wedding day and other outings. The caption to that post? Two eyeroll emojis.

Then, in a third post, the twins are seen posing alongside Josh as text runs across the video with a voiceover ominously saying, "This is a message to all the haters out there. If you don't like what I do but watch everything I'm doing, you're still a fan."

The sisters first gained notoriety during a 1996 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show where they informed the world about their lives as dicephalus conjoined twins. For Abby and Brittany, all organs and a bloodstream are shared. While Abby is in control of the right arm and leg, her sister is in control of the left.

Following their 1996 sit-down with Oprah, the twins documented their lives on their reality series, Abby & Brittany, which ran for one season in 2012. Since then, they have lived a quiet life after they graduated from Bethel University.

In addition to the marriage record confirmation, Abby and Brittany's joint Facebook account recently updated its profile photo to show a picture of the conjoined twins in a wedding dress standing opposite Abby's husband. In the pic, Josh is seen from the back wearing a gray suit and holding Abby's hand.

Abby and Brittny now live in their home state of Minnesota where they work as fifth-grade teachers.

