Constance Wu Gives Birth to Second Child, a Baby Boy

Constance Wu let the cat slip outta the bag. The Crazy Rich Asians star shared "breaking news" on the PRETTYSMART podcast that she's given brith to a baby boy!

While talking about dedicating her 2022 Making a Scene book to her partner, the musician Ryan Kattner, and their 2-year-old daughter, the 40-year-old actress made sure to note that the dedication came before the couple welcomed their son.

"Breaking news," she said. "Nobody knew I had a son."

The short video's a tease to the full interview set to drop Friday.

It was back in February when Wu took to her Instagram Story to announce she was expecting her second child.

The Fresh Off the Boat star's post was accompanied by a photo of her baby bump.

"Bun in the oven," she wrote alongside the photo. "Filipinese baby #2 coming soon."

Wu and Kattner welcomed their daughter in August 2020. At the time, Wu and the 42-year-old Man Man frontman, who have stayed mum about their relationship over the years, never publicly revealed they were expecting a child, and news about their baby girl's birth first broke months after her arrival.

RELATED CONTENT:

Constance Wu Tears Up Over 'Fresh Off the Boat' Coming to an End (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Constance Wu Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2

Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu and More

Constance Wu Says Simu Liu Apologized After Mocking Her at a Gala

Related Gallery