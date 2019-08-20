YouTube star Felix Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, has tied the knot with former beauty vlogger Marzia Bisognin.

The two announced their nuptials on social media on Tuesday.

“We are married!!!” Kjellberg, 29, tweeted. “I’m the happiest I can be. I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.”

The post was accompanied by several stunning snaps from the ceremony, with the groom dressed in all black, while Bisognin wore a long-sleeved gown and clutched a bouquet of daisies while walking back down the aisle after the two were announced as husband and wife.

Bisognin, 26, also shared some romantic pics from the wedding on her Instagram account, along with a sweet caption.

“Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family,” she wrote. “It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage.”

“I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love,” Bisognin continued. “Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives. 👰🏼 ❤️🤵🏼.”

We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019

While Kjellberg is the most-followed person on YouTube, his posts have seen him come under fire at times. In 2017, he shared a video showing two men with a sign that said, “Death to all Jews.”

He later said that the stunt was to show how “crazy” the modern world is.

He also had a go at fellow YouTube star and upcoming late-night talk show host Lilly Singh in 2018, branding her a “crybaby” because she voiced her thoughts on gender and pay equality.

Despite the drama, Kjellberg took home the Choice Gamer award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards earlier this month.

See the latest on YouTube stars below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Beautycon 2019: Liza Koshy Reveals She's Naked For Season 2 of YouTube's 'Liza on Demand'

YouTuber Marina Joyce Found After Missing for Over 9 Days, Police Say

YouTuber Brooke Houts Investigated for Animal Abuse After Accidentally Uploading Footage Slapping Her Dog

Related Gallery