Following Coolio's death on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department has shared new information about the rapper's final moments.

Coolio -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles at the age of 59. His longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news toTMZ. Jarez told the outlet that paramedics suspected cardiac arrest was the cause of death, though no official determination has been made.

In a statement to ET, LAFD confirmed that a team of firefighters and paramedics responded to the 2900 block of South Chesapeake Avenue at 4:00 p.m. PT following reports of a medical emergency. "LAFD arrived four minutes after dispatch to find an approximately 60-year-old male unresponsive, and they performed resuscitation efforts for approximately 45 minutes, per protocol. With consultation through the Base Hospital Physician, the patient was declared dead just before 5:00 p.m. PT. LAFD cleared the scene, which was left under LAPD supervision, awaiting the Coroner."

After entering the L.A. rap scene in the '80s, Coolio came to fame in 1995 when he recorded "Gangsta's Paradise" for the film Dangerous Minds. The track earned the rapper a GRAMMY.

Following the news of his death, many celebs took to social media to reflect on Coolio's life and career.

"This is sad news," Ice Cube wrote on Twitter. "I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace."

ET spoke with John Legend on Wednesday evening, who said the news of Coolio's death was "so tragic."

"We are losing people at too young of an age," Legend told ET. "Coolio made some great songs, it was a soundtrack of our lives. He is gone too early and tragically, it’s so sad."

