Princess Charlotte of Wales looks so much like her namesakes!
The young royal -- whose full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana -- joined her family at the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III, on Saturday, prompting royal fans online to point out how much Charlotte resembles her late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
"Princess Charlotte with her best Diana gaze," said one Twitter user, sharing a photo of Charlotte looking out the window as her family approached Westminster Abbey for the elaborate ceremony.
This is far from the first time that Charlotte's resemblance to her late grandmother has been pointed out, with tweets and even TikTok compilations dedicated to comparing photos of the two. Many royal fans have pointed out how much William resembled Diana as a child, and now it seems the Prince of Wales has passed certain notable features on to his daughter.
Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony will be available to watch live on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.
