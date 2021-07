Costa Rican gymnast Luciana Alvarado ended her floor routine on Sunday with a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, taking a knee and tilting her head back with her fist raised towards the sky. The 18-year-old, who is the first gymnast from Costa Rica to qualify for the Olympics, told The Associated Press it was a deliberate decision.

Alvarado said she wanted to highlight equality and treating others with respect and dignity. "Because we're all the same and we're all beautiful and amazing," she told the AP.

Alvarado performed the same move during training on Friday. Her routine during competition earned her a 12.166, meaning she will not move forward to the finals.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently tweaked its rules about protesting ahead of this year's games, allowing for some demonstrations to occur before competition. Alvarado likely will not face repercussions, as the move was incorporated into her routine.

Costa Rican gymnast makes history with Black Lives Matter protest in floor routine.

The 18-year-old at the end of her floor routine, Luciana Alvarado took a knee, put her left arm behind her back and raised her right fist to the sky. pic.twitter.com/3Cjvx9RHKE — ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) July 25, 2021

Many believe that the IOC's recent rule change still falls short, however, as it continues to bar athletes from protesting on Olympic podiums. A letter released on the eve of this year's games called for the committee to abstain from punishing athletes who demonstrate, regardless of where and when they do so.

The letter was signed by former Olympians Tommie Smith and John Carlos, whose decision during the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City to raise a fist while the U.S. national anthem played resulted in the two being suspended from the U.S. team and barred from the Olympic village.

This article originally published to CBS News on July 25, 2021 at 3:07 p.m. ET.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics: Schedule and More

Tom Daley Shares Message to LGBTQ Community After Gold Medal Win

Simone Biles Feels the 'Weight of the World' Ahead of Team Finals

Related Gallery