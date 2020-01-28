Costume Designers Guild Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List
The 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards kicked off Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, honoring the best in film, television and short-form costume design.
Hosted by Mindy Kaling, the awards show -- aka "adult prom for fashion nerds," as she called it -- recognized Bombshell star Charlize Theron with the prestigious Spotlight Award, while film director Adam McKay received the Distinguished Collaborator Award. The Costume Designers Guild also presented Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker costume designer Michael Kaplan with the Career Achievement trophy, while Mary Ellen Fields was this year's recipient of the Distinguished Service Award.
See the full winners list below:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin
Hustlers – Mitchell Travers
Knives Out – Jenny Eagan -- WINNER
The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick
Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini
Excellence in Period Film
Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter
Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo -- WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Rocketman – Julian Day
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson
Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky
Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick -- WINNER
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Big Little Lies: #204, "She Knows" – Alix Friedberg
Fleabag: #201, "2.1" – Ray Holman
Killing Eve: #204, "Desperate Times" – Charlotte Mitchell
Russian Doll: #105, "Superiority Complex" – Jennifer Rogien
Schitt’s Creek: #504, "The Dress" – Debra Hanson -- WINNER
Excellence in Period Television
Chernobyl: #102, "Please Remain Calm" – Odile Dicks-Mireaux
The Crown: #310, "Cri De Coeur" – Amy Roberts
Fosse/Verdon: #101, "Life is a Cabaret" – Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte
GLOW: #305, "Freaky Tuesday" – Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: #305, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage – Donna Zakowska -- WINNER
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
Carnival Row: #102, "Aisling" – Joanna Eatwell
Game of Thrones: #806, "The Iron Throne" – Michele Clapton -- WINNER
The Handmaid's Tale: #306, "Household" – Natalie Bronfman
A Series of Unfortunate Events: #306, "Penultimate Peril: Part 2" – Cynthia Summers
Watchmen: #101, "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" – Sharen Davis
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Dancing with the Stars: #2802, "First Elimination" – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
The Late Late Show with James Corden: #4123, "Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin" – Lauren Shapiro
The Masked Singer: #213, "Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off" – Marina Toybina -- WINNER
RuPaul's Drag Race: #1101, "Whatcha Unpackin?" – Zaldy for RuPaul
Saturday Night Live: #4416, "Sandra Oh / Tame Impala" – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
Katy Perry: "Small Talk," music video – Phoenix Mellow
Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: "Mirror, Mirror," commercial – Ami Goodheart
Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road," music video – Catherine Hahn
Madonna: "God Control," music video – B. Åkerlund
United Airlines: "Star Wars Wing Walker," commercial – Christopher Lawrence -- WINNER
