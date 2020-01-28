Costume Designers Guild Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

The 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards kicked off Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, honoring the best in film, television and short-form costume design.

Hosted by Mindy Kaling, the awards show -- aka "adult prom for fashion nerds," as she called it -- recognized Bombshell star Charlize Theron with the prestigious Spotlight Award, while film director Adam McKay received the Distinguished Collaborator Award. The Costume Designers Guild also presented Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker costume designer Michael Kaplan with the Career Achievement trophy, while Mary Ellen Fields was this year's recipient of the Distinguished Service Award.

See the full winners list below:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin

Hustlers – Mitchell Travers

Knives Out – Jenny Eagan -- WINNER

The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick

Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini

Excellence in Period Film

Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter

Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo -- WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Rocketman – Julian Day

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson

Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky

Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick -- WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Big Little Lies: #204, "She Knows" – Alix Friedberg

Fleabag: #201, "2.1" – Ray Holman

Killing Eve: #204, "Desperate Times" – Charlotte Mitchell

Russian Doll: #105, "Superiority Complex" – Jennifer Rogien

Schitt’s Creek: #504, "The Dress" – Debra Hanson -- WINNER

Excellence in Period Television

Chernobyl: #102, "Please Remain Calm" – Odile Dicks-Mireaux

The Crown: #310, "Cri De Coeur" – Amy Roberts

Fosse/Verdon: #101, "Life is a Cabaret" – Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte

GLOW: #305, "Freaky Tuesday" – Beth Morgan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: #305, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage – Donna Zakowska -- WINNER

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

Carnival Row: #102, "Aisling" – Joanna Eatwell

Game of Thrones: #806, "The Iron Throne" – Michele Clapton -- WINNER

The Handmaid's Tale: #306, "Household" – Natalie Bronfman

A Series of Unfortunate Events: #306, "Penultimate Peril: Part 2" – Cynthia Summers

Watchmen: #101, "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" – Sharen Davis

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Dancing with the Stars: #2802, "First Elimination" – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Late Late Show with James Corden: #4123, "Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin" – Lauren Shapiro

The Masked Singer: #213, "Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off" – Marina Toybina -- WINNER

RuPaul's Drag Race: #1101, "Whatcha Unpackin?" – Zaldy for RuPaul

Saturday Night Live: #4416, "Sandra Oh / Tame Impala" – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

Katy Perry: "Small Talk," music video – Phoenix Mellow

Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: "Mirror, Mirror," commercial – Ami Goodheart

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road," music video – Catherine Hahn

Madonna: "God Control," music video – B. Åkerlund

United Airlines: "Star Wars Wing Walker," commercial – Christopher Lawrence -- WINNER

RELATED CONTENT:

'Hustlers' Costume Designer Reveals Secrets of the Movie's Most Iconic Looks (Exclusive)

'The Masked Singer' Designer Marina Toybina Shares Costume Secrets and Original Sketches (Exclusive)

'The Handmaid's Tale' Designer Explains How Politics and Class Play into Gilead's D.C. Costumes (Exclusive)

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Costume Designer Reveals Secrets Behind the Movie's Most Iconic Looks