Before Brad Pitt, there was Adam Duritz. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of VICE TV's Dark Side of the '90s, the Counting Crows frontman recalls how he came to meet and date Jennifer Aniston when her Friends fame was just beginning.
Johnny Depp's '90s celebrity hot spot, The Viper Room, in Los Angeles, opened the same year that the Counting Crows hit it big, and Duritz notes that he mostly "lived at The Viper Room, night in and night out."
"I met Jennifer Aniston there," the 56-year-old singer shares. "A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her. I honestly had no idea who she was, I had been on the road during all of Friends. I had never seen it, I don't think."
Duritz says the actress was "really nice, really funny, really pretty," before adding, "And also, she liked me."
The singer, who dated Aniston in 1995, quips, "It didn't last very long, but she's a nice girl."
This wouldn't be the only Friends star that Duritz would date. In 1997, he was reportedly in a brief relationship with Courteney Cox after she starred in the Counting Crows' "A Long December" music video.
For more on The Viper Room and other celebrity secrets, check out Dark Side of the '90s when it premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on VICE TV.
