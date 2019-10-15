Country Singer Cam Makes Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

Country singer Cam is about to become a new mom!

The 34-year-old musician and her husband, Adam Weaver, announced the pregnancy in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

"S u R p R i S E !!" she captioned the post. "Little one you are already so loved.”

The video shows the couple sharing the news, with Weaver clearly buzzing about impending fatherhood, judging by the giant grin on his face.

"We've been keeping a secret to ourselves for the past seven months," Cam says in the clip, before giving her baby bump some screen time. "We feel like it's time to let you guys in on it."

The post was met with congratulatory messages from famous pals, like fellow country gals Kacey Musgraves, who left a string of heart-eyed face emojis, and Cassadee Pope, who offered up her babysitting services.

“Auntie Cass is ready to babysit!!!!,” she wrote.

The happy announcement comes just three weeks after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.

See more on Cam below.

