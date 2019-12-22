Country Singer Cam Welcomes First Child

Congrats to Cam!

The country singer took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the birth of her baby girl, Lucy Marvel Weaver, who was born two days earlier, on Thursday. Lucy is the first child for Cam and her husband, Adam Weaver. The baby girl shares her middle name, Marvel, with her mom. Cam and Weaver revealed they were expecting in October.

"Lucy Marvel Weaver 💫," Cam captioned the first photos of her baby girl. "Breech at 39wks, a next-day c-section (ouch) & here we are... three of us now 🥰 (📸: @kendrareidphotography @bellababyphotos)."

Fans and famous friends quickly poured into the comments with well wishes for the family. "LUCY! 😍 Congrats sweet friend! What a gal!" Sophia Bush wrote.

"She is perfect! Welcome to the world Lucy Marvel!" Jennifer Nettles added.

Taylor Lautner, Cassadee Pope and Raelynn were just a few of the other celebs offering their congrats.

Cam and Weaver tied the knot in September 2016. A month prior, Cam opened up to ET about how she knew Weaver was "the one."

The singer revealed that she and Weaver had been friends for a while, but it had never been the right time for them to date. "And then one time, we just hung out -- it had been years [since] we just hung out and sat -- and we were sharing some gin and tonics, and he just put his arm around me and I was like, ‘This is it,'" she recalled.

See more in the video below.

