Carly Pearce and Michael Ray have that honeymoon glow!

The newlyweds couldn’t be more in love while enjoying a beachy getaway as husband and wife at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica.

“We knew we wanted to go somewhere tropical,” the couple exclusively tells ET about their honeymoon. “With our busy travel schedules, we didn’t want to travel too far. Jamaica seemed to have everything we wanted, with only a couple of short flights to get there.”

The country-singing lovebirds tied the knot on Oct. 6 after getting engaged during another tropical vacation in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2018. Due to their busy schedules as touring artists, their honeymoon had to wait a couple of months.

“Our ‘off’ season is in December,” the couple says. “Rather than try to squeeze in a honeymoon right after our wedding, we decided to wait until we knew we both could really unplug and properly celebrate.”

Getty Images for Sandals

Getty Images for Sandals

Getty Images for Sandals

Getty Images for Sandals

While the two have a lot to celebrate, their sun-filled honeymoon has been all about each other.

“The best part has been just being able to have no schedule and truly spend quality time together,” the newlyweds share. “We haven’t had a lot of that this year, so it has been so great for us.”

The new bride and groom are filling that quality time together with many excursions and activities like tanning, horseback riding in the ocean, and swimming near their over-the-water bungalows, which Pearce can now check off her bucket list.

“It has been [on] a bucket list for me since I’m such a The Bachelor/The Bachelorette fan to stay in one of those [bungalows],” the 29-year-old gushes. “Of course Michael made it happen!”

Getty Images for Sandals

Getty Images for Sandals

Getty Images for Sandals

Following their honeymoon, the happy couple are looking forward to celebrating their new life together, which includes making new traditions over the holidays.

“We know that we want to always prioritize our families during this time,” Pearce and Ray explain. “But, we are both looking forward to making traditions and moments within our new little family.”

“We truly waited to find the right person,” the lovers add. “It feels so special to be entering into the greatest chapter of our lives.”

