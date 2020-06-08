Amid grief, anger, and hurt, one couple used the ongoing protests in America as the backdrop to celebrate their love. Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon shared their wedding with protesters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

The couple tied the knot outdoors before joining the march in their wedding attire. The touching moment was documented by onlookers, who shared videos and photos of the stunning pair holding hands and raising their fists in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

With Kerry-Anne dressed in a beautiful off-the-shoulder white gown and Michael clad in a dapper tuxedo, the pair kissed in front of the cheering crowd.

According to ABC News, the newlyweds had already postponed their larger wedding celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic but decided to keep their same nuptials date.

"It ended up being a very powerful moment," Kerry-Anne told ABC News. "Not only are we feeling the movement of the people ... but I'm meeting my husband, on our wedding day, as a strong black man and a good representative of who we are as people, what our men are like, what our culture is like. It was just a very, very empowering moment for us considering all of this is happening at one moment in one time."

The ongoing protests continue in the wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. The incident, which was filmed, has inspired people across the country and around the world to take to the streets to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

"We all see this injustice," Michael, the groom, said. "We all want to see this needle shift away from the status quo and ... that made this day more memorable in ways."

