It's official! Courteney Cox and David Arquette's daughter, Coco, is all grown up!
On Tuesday, Cox celebrated her only child's 18th birthday with a series of pics, including a super adorable flashback photo of Coco in a ballerina outfit.
"Happy 18th birthday Coco! I’m so proud to be your mom," the 57-year-old actress wrote. "You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you x"
The post was met with lots of love in the comments by celebrities, including Leslie Mann, Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson.
Earlier this year, Cox revealed that she's preparing for when Coco goes off to college.
"She's going to go as far away from L.A. as she can get," Cox shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We are so close, but she just can't wait to go away and live on her own. It's sad."
While the Friends star might be bummed about her only child leaving, she hasn't suffered from empty nest syndrome just yet.
"There are people that get that empty nest syndrome, and my sister literally went crazy when her second moved out," Cox noted. "I haven't even thought about it, and I think [Coco]'s doing such a good job at prepping me for this. She never leaves her room. She's never home and if she is, literally the door is shut and I don't know what she's doing back there. But I don't think I'm going to be as affected."
