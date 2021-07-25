Courteney Cox Calls Johnny McDaid Her 'Best Friend' as She Shares Birthday Post from Set of 'Friends'
Courteney Cox Says She and Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Haven't Seen …
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Celebrate The 4t…
Ed Sheeran Pranks Pal Courteney Cox With This NSFW Item and Leav…
Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Reveals Which ‘Friends’ Character …
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
‘We the People’: H.E.R on the Pressures of Working on a Project …
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Angela Bassett & Carla Gugino on Their Epic Wine Night Filming ‘…
Billie Eilish Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's in Her 'Flop …
Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a …
Courteney Cox is wishing her longtime love a happy birthday. The actress took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Johnny McDaid, who turned 45 on Saturday.
Cox's post included two photos of her and McDaid, including one of the pair cuddled up on the set of Friends, and another more intimate selfie.
"Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner," she captioned her post. "I love you jmd. x."
While Cox called McDaid her best friend on Saturday, she's still pretty close to her Friends co-stars. In fact, Lisa Kudrow made a cameo appearance in a funny video Cox posted on Instagram on Sunday.
The hilarious clip sees Cox playing the piano for Brandi Carlile, before the musician hits a high note... which she holds for a shockingly long amount of time. So, Cox takes the opportunity to FaceTime with Kudrow and pour herself a glass of wine, all before Carlile is ready to wrap up the song.
Cox directed Carlile's new music video for "Right on Time."
See more on Cox in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Reveals Which ‘Friends’ Character She'd Rather Date
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Celebrate The 4th of July Together
Ed Sheeran Pranks Pal Courteney Cox by Buying Her This NSFW Item