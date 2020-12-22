Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Reunite in Person After 9 Months Apart

After nine months apart, Courteney Cox and her longtime love, Johnny McDaid, have reunited amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 56-year-old Friends star and her 44-year-old musician beau teamed up to share a video message with Ráth Mór Creggan, a charity working within the Irish community of Creggan.

"We just want to thank all the people at Ráth Mór in Creggan for all the incredible work you've done this year," Cox says in a video message with her man by her side.

"Well done, guys. Thank you so much for all the work. It's so appreciated. I know it's been a really tough year, but here's to a great 2021," McDaid adds.

Lovely Christmas message to the Ráth Mór community, thanking everyone for their hard work over the past year, from @johnnymcdaid and @CourteneyCox. pic.twitter.com/0dy45ncEA6 — Ráth Mór Creggan (@mor_rath) December 11, 2020

It's unclear exactly when these two reunited. Back in October, Cox revealed that she hadn't seen her longtime love for about 220 days amid the pandemic.

"He left and the next day the whole country was shut down," Cox said during an appearance on The Vinyl Supper With Foy Vance.

The couple have been together on-and-off since 2013. They were previously engaged and called it off.

Back in May, Cox opened up about quarantining in separate countries from McDaid during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write. He went to England first, then all of the sudden they called quarantine," she said at the time. "I have not seen him in so long. You don't realize -- I mean, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime -- now it's like, 'Oh my god, I just miss his physical touch.' It's been hard. This is the longest time."

