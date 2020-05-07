Courteney Cox is struggling in quarantine as she's separated from her longtime partner, Johnny McDaid. The 55-year-old Friends star is on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and she opens up about being in a different country from the 43-year-old Snow Patrol frontman.

"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write. He went to England first, then all of the sudden they called quarantine," Cox reveals via video chat with DeGeneres. "I have not seen him in so long. You don't realize -- I mean, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime -- now it's like oh my god, I just miss his physical touch. It's been hard. This is the longest time."

The actress has been spending time with her almost 16-year-old daughter, Coco, who has been featured prominently on her social media, singing, dancing and more.

"She gets mad at me because she thinks I'm using her for posts and she's not wrong," Cox quips. "She really does have a beautiful voice."

The Friends star also notes that she had a scary brush with the coronavirus.

"I had two friends staying here. We were all safe, everything was OK. They left for three days and in those three days they both got COVID," Cox says. "One was completely asymptomatic and the other, it took him down. They came back to the house, they didn't realize, we were all here. I mean, very close, I've never been so close. I was right with him because we thought we were all safe. Turns out, he had symptoms three days later. Three days after that he was in the hospital on a ventilator, kidneys shut down. This is a very young, athletic guy. It's just crazy how it can hit some people and his husband is completely asymptomatic. Now my friend is out of the hospital and it was a miracle."

Not all of Cox's quarantine experiences have been quite so serious. The sitcom star is also binge watching her beloved series, Friends, to help remind herself of exactly what happened in the hit show.

"I started binging it. It's really good, turns out," she admits. "The Thanksgiving episodes are my favorite."

Which episode specifically?

"To be honest, I'm only on the first season, but that's the Thanksgiving one where we all had the flashback and I was overweight Monica," she recalls. "I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free. I could dance, just sit up and dance and have no problem at all. I did love it. Those are really good episodes."

Cox recently made her return to TV with her Facebook Watch series, 9 Months With Courteney Cox. Here's more with the beloved actress:

