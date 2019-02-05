Courteney Cox just celebrated the 25th anniversary of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’s release with the perfect joke!



On Monday, the actress took to Instagram and posted a still from the movie featuring her and Jim Carrey as the eccentric titular hero, writing, “25 years ago today this movie came out. Now I actually have ‘saddlebags!’”



This is a reference, of course, to a heated scene between the characters in which one of Ventura’s leads in the quest to find Snowflake, the Miami Dolphins’ aquatic mascot, doesn't pan out.

Ventura turns his ire on Melissa Robinson, Cox’s character, calling her a number of vicious names including “Fattie” and “Saddlebags.” Although it’s anyone’s guess if such a line would make it into the final cut today, it was a cherished and often-quoted joke from the film.



In honor of the film’s silver anniversary, ET took a look back at the production, which includes this fun piece of movie trivia: the role of the wonderfully outlandish pet detective was not first offered to Carrey. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star Rick Moranis was exec’s first choice. Also, for a time, the film’s creators wanted to make the character female. They were even contemplating giving the role to Whoopi Goldberg.

Check out the clip in its entirety up above.



