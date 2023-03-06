Courteney Cox Reflects on ‘Scream’ Legacy and Her Future in the Franchise (Exclusive)
Courteney Cox is reflecting on the legacy of the Scream franchise. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Cox at the Scream VI premiere, where she shared what it's been like carrying the film's mantle as the only OG character left the franchise, and what her future looks like within the horror movie saga.
"You're so busy running or chasing Ghostface -- I love this film," Cox, who reprises her role as reporter Gale Weathers shared. "Of course, other characters are missed, but it's so great, this movie. They did such a good job."
Scream VI sees four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage, leaving Gale to once again face off against Ghostface, in what may be their most intense confrontation yet.
As for how physical that scene got, Cox said, "It took a long time to film it was pretty strenuous, I might say, but it was fun."
Looking back on the role Scream has played within her career, Cox told ET she feels "lucky" to be part of a host of longtime franchises that have become a family, including Friends and Cougar Town.
"I've been lucky to do a lot of things for long periods of time," the 58-year-old actress gushed. "Friends and Cougar Town and Scream, it feels great to have family in every single situation."
Cox had her own family by her side at Monday's premiere, with her and fellow Scream OG David Arquette's daughter, Coco, serving as mom's date for the night.
"Scream fan," Cox confirmed of the 18-year-old's love for the films. "And I'm proud that she was my date tonight. It was nice."
When it comes to Coco making a cameo in the long-running horror franchise, Cox said, "she should," but was a little less certain about her future when it comes to Scream VII, adding, "Well, I don't know if I'm in it, but she should be."
Scream VI hits theaters March 10.
