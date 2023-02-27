Courteney Cox's lasting legacy was forever cemented in Los Angeles, where she became the 2,750th person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Friends and Scream star was joined by former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Laura Dern, all of whom helped honor their longtime friend with heartfelt and emotional tributes.

Aniston and Kudrow, in particular, brought a mix of laughs and tears as they recounted their 30-year friendship with Cox. "We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters," Aniston said, kicking off the duo's speech. "And that's happened since we've known you for a very long time."

"It's been that way since we met almost 30 years ago," Kudrow then said before Aniston interjected, "No, not 30 years ago. That's a typo." The moment was met with lots of laughs before Aniston continued.

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you," she said.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The two then recounted the first time they met Cox, joking that she was the most famous one of the cast of Friends. They also recalled how they would play poker on the set as a way to get to know each other better.

"She hated poker. Like, loathed it from the bottom of her heart. But she played with us 'cause she wanted to bond with us," Aniston said, before Kudrow revealed that when Cox wasn't playing cards, she was renovating her house -- and taught them all about flipping homes.

"And I remember Courtney saying, 'Y'all, look, I've made more money with the houses than acting,'" Kudrow recalled.

The laughs continued as both Kudrow and Aniston joked about Cox's "very intense" attention to detail. "You really wanna hope that you don't have any kind of, like, a stain or a spot on a wall or that a pillow is out of place or that a hair or something that needs to be plucked," Aniston quipped.

"So, I'm just saying, thank God this star is straight," she deadpanned.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The tears, of course, came toward the end as Aniston and Kudrow offered more heartfelt comments to their friend.

"Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being… Thank you for enriching our lives personally," Kudrow said, while Aniston added, "You're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile. And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you."

Cox reacted to the tributes "by thanking my beautiful friends, Laura, Lisa and Jen" before going on to shout out the many people in her professional career who have helped her along the way as well as her parents and her daughter, Coco, who was also at the ceremony.

Cox ended her speech by saying, "I can't believe all my friends are here. It's so nice."

Later, while speaking to ET's Denny Directo, Cox shared how she was feeling about the honor. "Feels good," she said, adding that "it means a lot" that she "knew every single person" at the ceremony.

RELATED CONTENT:

Courteney Cox Photobombs 'Friends' Fans on the Iconic Orange Couch

Courteney Cox Responds to Prince Harry Doing Mushrooms at Her House

Courteney Cox Tries Out Gen Z Makeover: See the Transformation

Related Gallery