Monica Geller goes Gen Z? Courteney Cox decided to try her hand at transforming into a modern day influencer in her a recent Instagram post.

"Am I slaying this right?" the 58-year-old actress captioned the clip, which starts off showing herself scrolling through photos of heavily made-up influencers.

"So cute, I want to do that!" she says before heading to her closet as Sam Smith's hit song, "Unholy," plays in the background.

Putting her hair into some tricked-out ponytails and rocking a fierce cat eyeliner, Cox wears a ripped crocheted crop top and flared jeans with a loose tie dye zip-up hoodie.

She snaps several selfies while throwing up peace signs as her dogs look on.

She then hears a man's voice and says, "Oh s**t, he's home!" before running off camera.

Cox got some love in the comments section from Lindsay Lohan, who posted a series of emojis, "😍😍😍😂😂😂👏👏👏."

This isn't the first time Cox has goofed off on social media. Watch the clip below for more of her antics.

