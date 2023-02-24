Courteney Cox Tries Out a Gen Z Makeover: See Her Influencer-Inspired Transformation
Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Attempt 'Dirty Dancing' Lift With U…
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
Gisele Bündchen Flaunts Washboard Abs Dancing at Carnival After …
Britney Spears Concerns Fans After Speaking in British Accent an…
Selena Gomez Reacts to ‘Unnecessary’ Drama With Kylie Jenner and…
Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Dead at 28
Ellen Pompeo 'Super Happy' With Decision to Leave 'Grey's Anatom…
Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Accusations She Does Weight-Loss Inj…
Inside Sophie Simmons' Intimate Backyard Wedding to James Hender…
Gisele Bündchen Looks Unrecognizable on First ‘Vogue’ Cover Sinc…
Khloé Kardashian Hit With Lawsuit From Former Assistant
Pink Shuts Down Christina Aguilera Shade Accusations
Da Brat Breaks Down in Tears Over Wife Judy's Life-Threatening F…
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Mourns Wife Alicia After …
Nick Cannon Reacts to Mariah Carey and Monroe’s Christmas Duet a…
Pink Claims Madonna 'Doesn't Like' Her While Recalling the First…
What Kelsea Ballerini Gave Up to Get Out of ‘Nasty’ Divorce From…
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Was ‘Heartbrea…
Monica Geller goes Gen Z? Courteney Cox decided to try her hand at transforming into a modern day influencer in her a recent Instagram post.
"Am I slaying this right?" the 58-year-old actress captioned the clip, which starts off showing herself scrolling through photos of heavily made-up influencers.
"So cute, I want to do that!" she says before heading to her closet as Sam Smith's hit song, "Unholy," plays in the background.
Putting her hair into some tricked-out ponytails and rocking a fierce cat eyeliner, Cox wears a ripped crocheted crop top and flared jeans with a loose tie dye zip-up hoodie.
She snaps several selfies while throwing up peace signs as her dogs look on.
She then hears a man's voice and says, "Oh s**t, he's home!" before running off camera.
Cox got some love in the comments section from Lindsay Lohan, who posted a series of emojis, "😍😍😍😂😂😂👏👏👏."
This isn't the first time Cox has goofed off on social media. Watch the clip below for more of her antics.
RELATED CONTENT:
See Ed Sheeran, Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Try 'Dirty Dancing' Lift
Courteney Cox Photobombs 'Friends' Fans on the Iconic Orange Couch
Courteney Cox Responds to Kanye West Saying 'Friends' Wasn't Funny