Courteney Cox Responds to Kanye West Saying 'Friends' Wasn't Funny

Courteney Cox misses the old Kanye. The 58-year-old Friends star shared a funny video reaction to Kanye "Ye" West's recent Instagram post, which read, "I actually didn't write the tweet that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but I wish I had."
In Cox's video, she is jamming out to Kanye's song, "Heartless," before noticing the rapper's message. She angrily sets down her phone and walks away.
"I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny ☹️," Cox captioned the video.
Though Ye might not be a fan of Friends, he has been spotted hanging out with Cox on several occasions. Back in 2016, Kanye's ex, Kim Kardashian, shared a group photo of herself and the father of her four children hanging out with Cox and her daughter, Coco Arquette, at a screening for Sasha Baron Cohen's comedy, The Brothers Grimsby.
Cox also sat next to Kim and Kanye courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in January 2020.
