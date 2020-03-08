Courteney Cox's daughter Coco Arquette can sing!

The Friends star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet video of herself jamming out with her 15-year-old daughter. With Cox on the piano, Coco belted out a stunning performance of Demi Lovato's "Anyone" -- leaving some of Cox's famous friends totally in awe.

"GORGEOUS Coco," Laura Dern praised, while Allison Janney wrote, "Beautiful."

Charlize Theron commented with fire emojis, and Kate Mara left a simple "Omg."

"When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it," Cox captioned the post.

While Coco's social life keeps her busy, Cox also has a lot on her plate -- including HBO Max's upcoming Friends reunion special. The actress opened up about the project on a recent episode of Kevin Nealon's webseries Hiking with Kevin.

"So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited," she shared. "We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic."

