Like mother, not like daughter! Courteney Cox isn't seeing many similarities between herself and her 15-year-old daughter, Coco. The 55-year-old Friends star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a funny side-by-side image featuring a throwback photo of herself and a present-day pic of her daughter.

"Our first formals! I’m not saying times have changed but, someone is a little more 'formal' than someone else. Obviously it was a little chillier in Alabama. #simplicitypatterns," Cox captioned the split images.

In the first black-and-white photo, the sitcom star is holding a bouquet of flowers and wearing a white button-down smock dress with a black high-collar sweater underneath it.

For Coco's formal, she's wearing a skintight red ruched, v-neck gown.

Cox has been having lots of fun with her daughter lately. Last month she shared an epic TikTok video dancing with Coco, giving fans major "routine" vibes from Friends. Watch the clip below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco's TikTok Dance Routine Is a Major 'Friends' Throwback This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Courteney Cox Shares Epic Throwback Pic of 'Friends' Cast Having a 'Last Supper' Before Taping Finale

Courteney Cox Kept Liking Pics of Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt's Reunion

Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco Perform Epic Dance on TikTok: Watch

Related Gallery