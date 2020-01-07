Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco Perform Epic Dance on TikTok: Watch

Courteney Cox and her daughter have some impressive moves!

The 55-year-old former Friends star teamed up with her 15-year-old daughter, Coco, for an incredible dance routine, which the teen, whose father is David Arquette, posted on her TikTok account.

In the epic dance, the mother-daughter duo starts out by fanning themselves, before they move to shimmying their hips and arms, hitting their bottoms and hilariously grooving along to the lyrics of "Skinny Lil B Word." The spectacular performance came to an end when the pair triumphantly slid out of the camera frame.

The dance reminded many Friends fans of the epic routine Cox performed as Monica on the series alongside Ross (David Schwimmer). The onscreen siblings performed the routine during season six of the show, when they went to a taping of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Coco's talent for performing has been well documented, with the teen starring in a music video back in 2016 and Cox opening up to ET about her daughter's love of musical theater two years later.

"Coco is really into musical theater and she's done probably 22 plays already. She's obsessed even more than her school work," Cox told ET in 2018. "She was in Addams Family. She just got the part of Mimi in Rent, so she's really excited."

"That's her passion and I would do anything to continue to help support women in this industry," she added. "She's having the same issues and has all the opportunities she deserves."

