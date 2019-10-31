For Halloween, Courteney Cox found the best way to revisit one of her most "infamous" hairstyles.

On Thursday, the Scream star revealed that, in honor of the frightful holiday, she revisited the third installment in the slasher film franchise (the one that takes place in Los Angeles) and remembered that her character had some contentious baby bangs -- a look she decided to recreate.

"It's Halloween, and I thought I'd get in the spirit of things and watch some of the Scream movies," she told the camera. "I chose Scream 3. I noticed that Gale Weathers has those infamous bangs."

She proceeded to show the camera a snippet of her character in the throwback film, stating, "I think they look cool. I say I bring them back."

That's when she proceeded to cut her bangs right then and there. And just as she was displaying her newly trimmed bangs for fans, someone dressed as Ghostface jumped out from behind her chair!

Cox's impromptu haircut isn't the only way she has gotten in the Halloween spirit. On Tuesday, her pal, Sara Foster, shared a photo of her and her daughters Valentina, 8, and Josie, 4, all dressed up as the women of Friends -- and Cox decided to share her thoughts on their respective looks.

She was quick to embrace the girls' costumes, but took issue with Foster's look: "👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Rachel and Phoebe. You...Who the hell are you?" Foster quickly fired back: "@courteneycoxofficial I'm MONICA !!! You clearly have never seen FRIENDS."

The playful exchange ended with Cox responding, "@sarafoster clearly neither have you. 👩🏻🍳🦃."

