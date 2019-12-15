Courteney Cox didn't expect for so many people to point out a resemblance between herself and Caitlyn Jenner, but the actress says she can see the likeness.

On Thursday, the Friends star posed for a selfie with comedian David Spade and former Bachelor star Nick Viall. After Spade posted the snapshot to Instagram, the similarities between Cox and Jenner kept coming up in the comments under the pic, and Cox herself couldn't help but joking address the comparisons.

The 55-year-old actress shared a slideshow of pics to Instagram on Saturday, the first showing the original pic that Spade had posted, followed by a screenshot of several of the comments posted by his followers.

"@davidspade posted this pic, now I really didn’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising...." Cox captioned the post.

In the third and final slide, Cox shared a side-by-side split-screen glamour shot of herself and Jenner, under which she wrote, "Alright… I can see it."

Cox's close friend Jennifer Aniston, who only joined the social media platform in October, couldn't help but laugh.

"You're hilarious," Aniston commented under Cox's post. "Oh my GOD I love you."

Cox and Aniston's close friendship -- and their lasting friendship with their former Friends co-stars -- might be one reason the long-awaited Friends reunion is actually coming together.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who was first to report the news back in November, Cox, Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer -- along with the sitcom’s creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman -- are discussing a possible reunion project for HBO Max.

A source told ET at the time that the stars have been throwing around ideas for what would be "the best product," and what will work with their schedules.

"The cast of Friends have discussed bringing the show back in some capacity,” the source said. "But in what form is still very much up for discussion."

"The cast are all friends and have been for 25 years, so bringing it back would be easy, however they’re cautious," the source added. "The show has a cult following and high praise, and the cast and creators don’t want to do the show and it’s fans a disservice. The talks are still early stages, but everyone is on board in some capacity if it makes sense."

For more on the possible reunion, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Hilariously Responds to Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry's Lunch Date Without Her (Exclusive)

Courteney Cox Brings Back Her Infamous 'Scream 3' Bangs for Halloween -- Watch!

Courteney Cox Quizzes 'Friends' Super Fan Charlie Puth About His Knowledge of the Show

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Reunited to Celebrate the 'Friends' 25th Anniversary

Related Gallery