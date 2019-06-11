Everything that's old is new again.

On Tuesday, Courteney Cox shared an Instagram photo of her 14-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, rocking one of her purple dresses from back in the day.

"I'm not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later..." the Friends alum captioned a side-by-side of herself on the red carpet back in the day wearing the purple frock featuring embroidered flowers. Beside it is a new image of her teenage daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette, wearing the exact same dress.

In no time, Cox's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow shared her astonished reaction to the post, commenting, "Oh wow…"

This post comes just a month after Cox decided to share a fun never-before-seen snap of herself and fellow Central Perk patrons, including Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, enjoying a ride on a private jet before they were household names.

"The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys," the 54-year-old actress captioned the pic.

Speaking of Friends, Aniston was on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show recently where she decided to offer a hopeful answer after years of avoiding Friends reunion questions, saying she and her co-stars "would do it."

While on the red carpet for her new movie Murder Mystery on Monday, she spoke with ET about the wave of excitement her comment caused, saying, "Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' See what would happen."

She later added that she has "no idea" if such a reunion might occur. "There's no plans in the immediate future."

GET MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Kudrow Says She Felt 'Bigger' Than Co-Stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston on 'Friends'

Courteney Cox Shares Never-Before-Seen 'Friends' Group Photo Snapped Before the Show Aired

Jennifer Aniston Says All Her 'Friends' Co-Stars Are Up for a Reunion

Related Gallery