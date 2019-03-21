Jennifer Aniston is there for Courteney Cox.

The 54-year-old actress made fans nostalgic this week when she posted a video of herself visiting the old Friends apartment in New York. During her appearance on Busy Tonight on Thursday, Cox revealed that Aniston was actually the one that encouraged her to post it.

"I was having dinner and someone said, 'You know, the Friends building is just about two blocks over,'" the actress --who portrayed Monica Gellar on the sitcom -- told Busy Phillips, adding that at first she didn't understand what the person was saying. "The Friends building? What does that even mean?... I didn’t remember the interstitial shots outside."

She then decided to pay a visit to the corner of Bedford Street and Grove Street in New York City's West Village, where she said a lot of people "were actually taking pictures outside of it."

"So last night I posted that, and I was at Jennifer's house," Cox explained. "She's like, 'Post that now and see what happens,' because she's not on Instagram yet. I'm thinking to myself, it's probably better to post this between 9 and 12 because that's where my fans are. But I didn't, I posted it late at night and it's still [getting a lot of coverage]."

The New York building was used for establishing shots on the series. The show actually filmed on a soundstage in Los Angeles.

"Goodnight guys, I'm going home," the 54-year-old actress says in her video as she heads towards the apartment. She captioned the post, "The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000. #friends #mollymcnearney #missthosedays."

Cox has been sharing a slew of Friends throwbacks ever since she joined Instagram, including fun throwbacks of herself with former co-star Lisa Kudrow. The three leading ladies remain good friends and are frequently spotted together.

Kudrow and Cox were actually at Aniston's 50th birthday party in Los Angeles last month, which was also attended by Aniston's ex-husband Brad Pitt.

See more of her celebration in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Courteney Cox Returns to 'Friends' Apartment

Courteney Cox Hilariously Recreates Iconic 'Friends' Scene -- Watch

Courteney Cox on Why She Decided to Open Up About Multiple Miscarriages on New Series (Exclusive)

Related Gallery