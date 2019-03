Maybe Courteney Cox should have asked David Schwimmer for his help.

The 54-year-old former Friendsstar took to Instagram on Saturday to hilariously recreate an iconic scene from the NBC sitcom. In her video, Cox shows three men moving a table to another room in her home.

"Just another Friday night #pivot," she captioned the clip, in which she can be heard saying, "Just trying to move a piece of furniture down the hall. My movers are here." The actress then begins to jokingly yell, "Pivot! Pivot!"

"Don't scratch the walls," she added, before once again channeling her on-screen brother, Schwimmer's Ross. "Pivot. Pivot!"

The "pivot" scene aired in 1999 during the show's fifth season, and featured Ross repeatedly yelling the word to Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) as they helped him carry a couch up a flight of stairs. The moment remains one of Friends' classic lines and scenes.

While the show ended almost 15 years ago, the actors all remain close pals. Just a couple days ago, Cox shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and former co-star Lisa Kudrow.

“'IS THAT YOU?' What Lisa K said when I showed her this pic," she wrote on Thursday alongside the snap. Kudrow replied to the post, "Yeah I said that…but at least your hair doesn't match a poodle."

Both Cox and Kudrow attended Aniston's 50th birthday party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles earlier this month. George and Amal Clooney, as well as Reese Witherspoon and even Aniston's ex-husband, Brad Pitt, attended the star-studded celebration.

See who else made an appearance in the video below.

