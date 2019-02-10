Jennifer Aniston knows how to celebrate!

The Dumplin' actress, who's set to turn 50 on Monday, went all out over the weekend in honor of her milestone birthday. Aniston hosted an incredible number of celebrities at her party, which took place Saturday night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Everyone from former Friends co-stars to Aniston's ex-husband, Brad Pitt, turned out to help her usher in another year.

An eyewitness tells ET that Pitt, 55, arrived 45 minutes after Aniston and seemed to be in a "good mood and happy to be there."

George and Amal Clooney stunned, with Amal in the purple, Velvet Ryder Dress by Cinq à Sept, and her husband looking dapper in a dark blazer and collared shirt.

Reese Witherspoon, who's set to star with Aniston in an upcoming Apple TV series, looked ready to party in a short black dress and sky-high heels.

Aniston certainly had many Friends in the house, with both Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow showing up to support their former co-star. Cox looked glamorous in a black ensemble and dangling earrings, while, Kudrow kept it casual in jeans, a black top and light coat.

Ellen DeGeneres was also spotted at the venue, sporting a black-and-red tracksuit and white sneakers.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Pitt's ex-fiancee, also attended the party, opting for a midi-length sequin dress, tan coat and brown boots.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Demi Moore and Sandra Bullock were also in attendance at the soiree.

Just before the party, Dolly Parton told ET's Keltie Knight that she was going to try and make it out to the bash that night. The pair worked together on the Netflix flick, Dumplin', with Parton writing songs and Aniston starring.

"She's having a party [for her 50th birthday]," Parton said. "I've been invited. I'm going to try to go!"

"I'm just going to go to her house and eat her food and drink her wine and say 'Happy Birthday!'" she added of her birthday present to Aniston. "I don't have time to get her a present. I'm busy!"

"No, I'll think of something," Parton later clarified.

When ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Aniston back in December, she revealed that DeGeneres was going to help with her birthday bash.

"Well apparently Ellen's throwing me my birthday party," she said. "Yes, she did [tell me that]. And now she has to!"

