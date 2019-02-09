It's a weekend to be remembered for the Dumplin' crew.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Dolly Parton as she was honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday, where she revealed just hours later, she would celebrating her friend Jennifer Aniston.

"She's having a party [for her 50th birthday]," Parton dished on the red carpet at the Los Angeles Convention Center. "I've been invited. I'm going to try to go!"

Parton, who will also be tributed in a performance with Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, joked that she has a simple solution when it comes to thinking of gift ideas for the actress who seemingly has everything.

"I'm just going to go to her house and eat her food and drink her wine and say 'Happy Birthday!'" she said with a laugh. "I don't have time to get her a present. I'm busy!"

"No, I'll think of something," Parton later added.

In all seriousness, however, the legendary singer noted that at 73 years old, her career is still kicking.

"It's a great time for me. And I am very honored and very proud [to be the MusiCares Person of the Year], and I'm just dying to hear all these wonderful singers sing my music. So it's a good cause. I'm just proud to be part of it," she said.

"It is [double dose of Dolly this weekend]," Parton added. "Maybe a little dab will do you, but we're going to get an overdose this weekend. I am honored to be part of the GRAMMYs, and I'm going to be singing with a few special people on that. [I'm] singing a new song that's out on my new soundtrack album, so it's a big weekend. There's a lot of things going on, but I think I can handle it!"

Parton was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her song, "Girl in the Movies," on Dumplin', the soundtrack she created for the Netflix film. The singer became close with Aniston after encouraging the actress to sing with Danielle Macdonald on the song "Push and Pull."

"[I was so nervous], but I sang through it and then got my voice. I literally couldn't have a squeak come out, and then when we finished, I remembered, I just burst into tears," Aniston told ET at the movie's press day in December.

"She did get emotional after she was done," Parton confirmed, calling the actress a "real pro" in the booth. "I thought she did great, and I told her that."

