Courteney Cox took "I'll be there for you" to heart!

The Friends star obviously didn't forget to reach out to her TV and real life BFF Jennifer Aniston for her 50th birthday on Monday, taking to Instagram to leave a throwback snap along with a sweet message for the milestone.

"The world definitely got brighter the day this girl was born," the 54-year-old actress captioned the post. "Happy birthday sweetheart! I Love you!"

Cox was also one of the many stars who showed up to Aniston's birthday celebration over the weekend (where she stunned in a black ensemble) along with Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

Best Friends forever!

In honor of Aniston's 50th birthday, watch the video below for some rare behind the scenes Friends moments.

