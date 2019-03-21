Monica Geller is back at her old digs!

Courteney Cox paid a visit to her old Friends apartment on Wednesday, taking to Instagram to joke that 15 years after the sitcom ended, New York City rent has gone up a bit.

The Friends apartment, located on the corner of Bedford Street and Grove Street in New York City's West Village, was used for establishing shots on the series. The show actually filmed on a soundstage in Los Angeles. Regardless, Cox couldn't help but have a little fun with fans.

"Goodnight guys, I'm going home," the 54-year-old actress says in her Instagram video, heading towards the apartment. She captioned the post, "The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000. #friends #mollymcnearney #missthosedays."

The friendships Cox formed with her co-stars on the iconic sitcom were the real deal, and still exist today. During an interview with ET in March, Lisa Kudrow gushed over how "great" it's been to have Cox's support over the past decades.

"I mean, anyone who has friends for a long time I think can relate. Courteney's shown up for everything. Everything!" Kudrow said.

"I know that whatever I have to do in life, if there's something that I signed on [to], I know that she'll be my first call," Cox added. "And she'll go."

The pals also keep their co-star, Jennifer Aniston, in the loop.

"Oh, yeah, we have [a text chain with her]," Kudrow shared. "The girls do. There has been one [with the full cast] from time to time, trying to work out a dinner. But that's a lot of pressure."

